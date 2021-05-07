Kemba Walker scores season-high 33 points but it wasn’t enough, and other observations from Celtics loss at Bulls

Kemba Walker had 33 points and Evan Fournier added 17 for the Celtics, but they did not receive much help in Chicago. Jayson Tatum had just 9 points on 3 for 15 shooting, and Boston made 28.2 percent of its 3-pointers as a team. Jaylen Brown missed the game because of a sore ankle and Robert Williams sat out with turf toe.

But on Friday, the Celtics certainly did not seem to have the urgency that their situation called for. The Bulls, playing on the second half of a back-to-back set, were mostly dominant in their 121-99 win.

The NBA playoffs will start in less than two weeks, but Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said this week that Boston’s postseason has already begun. The team is in a battle to stay out of the play-in tournament, so every game will be significant.

The Celtics fell back to seventh place in the Eastern Conference, a game behind the Heat, who beat the Timberwolves on Friday night. Boston and Miami have a two-game set at TD Garden on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Celtics have had plenty of big comebacks this season, but one never seemed likely in this game. Boston’s defensive effort in the third quarter was not very good, and it started the fourth quarter down by 20 points. But the team needed just two minutes to enter the free-throw penalty as it started the quarter with a quick 8-0 run.

A Grant Williams 3-pointer with 6:03 left pulled the Celtics within 98-90, and Walker had an open 3-pointer off a steal that could have sliced the deficit to 5, but it missed, and the Bulls regained control soon after.

Chicago connected on 18 of 40 3-pointers, led by Coby White, who was 7 for 12 and scored 25 points.

Observations from the game:

▪ It’s safe to say that Fournier’s offensive slump is over. He struggled after returning from his COVID-19-related absence but has now had three strong performances in a row. On Friday, his first half was all that kept the Celtics from being run out of the arena.

He started off by hitting a comfortable mid-range jumper, then added a 3-pointer, a runner in the lane, and another 3 from the left corner before drilling a wide open 3 from the left arc. Walker was so sure this open try was going in that he pumped his fist and headed back to play defense before Fournier even let go of the ball. Fournier, who was 16 for 24 over his previous two games, was 6 for 7 in the first half. He received hardly any help, though.

▪ Jabari Parker had been used sparingly recently but he received a chance in the second quarter. It did not go very well. He air-balled a 3-pointer, committed a turnover, and failed to recognize that he should switch onto Bulls star Zach LaVine, who confidently stepped into an open 3-pointer from the top of the key. Parker did have one nice follow slam, but it certainly seems unlikely that he will part of Boston’s playoff rotation.

▪ Aaron Nesmith was once again the first sub off Boston’s bench. He made a couple of nice hustle plays, including a drive that resulted in a Tristan Thompson dunk, and a putback. But fouling remains an issue. He committed three of them in his 8-minute, 30-second stint. No, he’s not likely to play enough where foul trouble affects his playing time much, but he’s also sending the opponent to the free-throw line quite a bit.

▪ It was a quiet first half for Tatum, who was just 1 for 7 with 2 points. When Brown is out, it obviously takes away one of Boston’s key offensive threats, but it also makes it easier for opponents to swarm and trap Tatum, which is exactly what Chicago did for most of the night.

▪ Brad Stevens put Tacko Fall in at center with the Celtics trailing by 13 midway through the third quarter. He was surely hoping Fall could be a deterrent in the paint on the Bulls’ drives, and perhaps his length would bother Nikola Vucevic. Fall was unable to convert an alley-oop attempt moments after checking in, and Tatum tried to lob an even more ambitious one to Fall moments later, perhaps forgetting that Robert Williams was not in the game. Fall’s length gives him an edge, but his mobility remains a bit of a liability on defense.

▪ The Celtics’ night can be summed up by this sequence: Walker hit a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 91-74, and perhaps give Boston some momentum heading into the fourth. But the Celtics then allowed Lauri Markkanen to go coast-to-coast and draw a shooting foul before the buzzer. And Walker was so upset by the call that he drew a technical foul, too. Markkanen made all three fouls shots.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.