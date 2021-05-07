NFL teams cannot cut players just because they are not vaccinated

The Detroit Lions signed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension that keeps him under contract for a total of $70 million through the 2026 season. Ragnow will average $13.5 million per season, giving him $1 million more per year than Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley will make with the $62.5 million contract he signed in March.

An NFL team can’t release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, a person with direct knowledge of the league’s directive told the Associated Press on Friday. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hypothetically suggested this week that he’d do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league did not make the directive public. The NFL currently is formulating further plans and protocols for the offseason programs and training camp. “A team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status,” the person said. The league also is allowing vaccinated players to gather and interact with other such players away from club facilities. The same is true for staff members. But players and staff, including coaches, may not do so at this time, according to an NFL memo obtained by the AP.

Boxing

Alvarez-Saunders set for Saturday night

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is back in the ring for the third time in less than five months with a “Cinco de Mayo” theme serving as a backdrop for the Mexican star after the pandemic scrubbed the same matchup a year ago. One of boxing’s best said he’s making up for lost time as he prepares to face undefeated British fighter Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout Saturday night at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. They were supposed to fight last May in Las Vegas.

Soccer

Only nine European clubs from Super League make peace deal

Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars. The remaining trio of rebels are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition. The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours after a backlash from the fans and British government.

Champions League final may be in England

The all-English Champions League final could be played at home after Turkey was added to England’s “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to severe coronavirus outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow around 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European football season. But the British government warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions, and said the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in Britain, instead. The most logical English venue to move the game to is Wembley with the London stadium staging eight games of the European Championship across June and July, so it has UEFA’s required logistics and broadcasting infrastructure already in place. Wembley was also already due to stage the 2024 Champions League final so it could be moved up three years.

Colleges

Hartford dropping from Division 1 to Division 3

University of Hartford sports are dropping from Division 1 to Division 3. The decision comes after the Hartford men’s basketball team this season won its first America East championship and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, losing to eventual national champion Baylor in the first round. Hartford president Gregory Woodward said the school wants to “transition to this new model for intercollegiate athletics.”

Tide coach Nick Saban urges Alabamians to get vaccinated

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Alabama Department of Public Health said Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA. Less than 25 percent of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.

Miscellany

Rafael Nadal bounced in Madrid

Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open. Zverev defeated Nadal, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-time grand slam champion — but first on clay. His previous two wins over Nadal were on indoor hard courts … Sofia Kenin no longer will be coached by her father, announcing just weeks before the French Open she is “putting together a new technical team.” … Canada will not send a gymnastics team to a last-chance Tokyo Olympic qualifier because of COVID-19 concerns. The 2021 Senior Pan American Championships are in Rio de Janeiro from June 4-13. Canada would have been trying to qualify in men’s artistic, women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

