Patriots named eighth-most valuable sports franchise in the world by Forbes

Forbes places the Patriots as the second most valuable NFL team, trailing the Dallas Cowboys, who occupy the No. 1 spot of the list at $5.7 billion.

The New England Patriots rank eighth on the top 50 world-wide list , valued at $4.4 billion, which represents a 38 percent increase from just five years earlier. Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994 for $172 million, which works out to a 2,458 percent increase in franchise value over the 27 years of Kraft and Kraft Group ownership.

Spanning the globe, three of the most valuable sports teams are based in New England, according to the most recent rankings from Forbes.

The Liverpool Football Club, owned by the Fenway Sports Group, ranks 12th on the list at $4.1 billion. The team increased its value 165 percent over the last five years. Since purchasing the team for $476 million in 2010, FSG has seen its investment grow 761 percent.

Liverpool represents the second-most valuable property in the English Premier League and the fifth most valuable soccer club in the world, trailing Barcelona (No. 4, $4.76 billion), Real Madrid (No. 6, $4.75 billion), Bayern Munich (No. 10, $4.21 billion) and Manchester United (No. 11, $4.2 billion).

The Red Sox reached No. 20 with their $3.47 billion valuation. The franchise, also owned by FSG, has increased its value 51 percent since 2016.

Two MLB teams top the Red Sox in value: the No. 2 New York Yankees at $5.25 billion and the No. 16 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.57 billion.

The Celtics tied for 25th place on the list at $3.2 billion, a figure which has grown 52 percent over the last five years.

Four NBA teams hold more value than the Celtics, topped by the New York Knicks at $5 billion — the third most valuable team on the planet.

Forbes’ methodology accounts for the economics from each team’s stadium or arena deals but not the value of the real estate itself. The Patriots own Gillette Stadium and the surrounding Patriot Place complex. The Red Sox own Fenway Park and several surrounding parcels. The Celtics lease TD Garden from Delaware North, whose owner, Jeremy Jacobs, owns the Boston Bruins.

John Henry, the principal owner of the Fenway Sports Group, owns the Globe.

