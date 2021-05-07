Reds 1B Joey Votto goes on injured list with broken thumb

The 37-year-old is batting .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He hit his 300th career home run during the Reds’ recently completed homestand.

Votto was struck on the thumb with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks and maybe more.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month.

The Reds also reinstated outfielder Shogo Akiyama from the 10-day injured list. He had been out with a hamstring injury he sustained while running out a ground ball March 13, his last spring training appearance.

Advertisement

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has finger surgery, out months

Roberto Pérez (left) will be out for an extended period after surgery to fix a fractured ring finger. Quinn Harris/Getty

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez will be sidelined for months following surgery on a fractured right ring finger.

Pérez played in pain for several weeks with the fracture, which happened when he got crossed up by reliever James Karinchak on April 14 in Chicago. Pérez broke the finger on his throwing hand when he caught the pitch barehanded.

Pérez left the Indians’ series in Kansas City to visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, who performed the operation. Graham did surgery on Pérez’s broken right thumb almost exactly five years ago. He missed two months after that procedure.

Manager Terry Francona couldn’t provide a definitive timeline on how long Pérez will be out this time, but said it “it’s not weeks, but months.”

Pérez’s loss is a big blow to the Indians, who lead the AL Central after winning nine of 11. He’s a two-time Gold Glove winner and handles one of the league’s best pitching staffs.

Justin Verlander making progress after Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is doing well in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and says he still has unbridled passion for the game at 38.

Advertisement

However, the two-time Cy Young Award winner can’t deny that he’s loved the extra time at home with his supermodel wife Kate Upton and 2-year-old daughter Genevieve over the past few months.

Verlander is throwing from 90 feet and feeling great, but said it’s far too early to have a timeline for his return.

Verlander made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback after he was injured, but announced on Sept. 19, 2020 that he needed Tommy John surgery and underwent the procedure on Oct. 1.

Verlander is making $33 million this year, then is eligible for free agency. He said he hasn’t had any conversations with the Astros about his future with the team and said he wouldn’t expect there to be any until much farther down the road.

“I don’t know why there would be at this point,” he said. “I think anybody would like to see how my rehab continues to go further down the line. I think I would have to prove that I’m that I’m healthy before that was even a topic of conversation.”

Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 2019, striking out a career-high 300 and throwing the third no-hitter of his career to win his second Cy Young Award. He pitched 223 innings, most in the majors, and made six more starts in the postseason as the Astros reached the World Series.

Advertisement

Zach Davies, Joc Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row

Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years, and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Friday, extending their winning streak to four.

Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each.

Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16.

Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight and is last in the NL Central at 13-18. The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.

Davies (2-2), acquired from San Diego in a seven-player deal in December, had his best outing for the Cubs on a chilly day at Wrigley Field. The slender right-hander limited the Pirates to five singles while walking one and hitting a batter, and he lowered his ERA from 8.22 ERA to 6.30.