Sox start delayed in Baltimore; Kiké Hernández placed on injured list

The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday’s series opener with the Orioles due to a right hamstring strain.
Hernández left Thursday’s win over Detroit after doubling in the first inning, replaced by Franchy Cordero on the bases. The team termed it right hamstring tightness after the game.
Michael Chavis traveled with the team to Baltimore, and the utility man — one of the last cuts before Opening Day — took Hernández’s roster spot. He was 1-for-7 in two games for Triple A Worcester.
The start of Friday’s game in Baltimore has been delayed by rain, the Orioles announced approximately a half-hour before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
Advertisement
Local forecasts show inclement weather in the area of Camden Yards for at least a couple hours, with the National Weather Service predicting “showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then scattered showers.” Should the game begin, Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 4.18 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Baltimore’s Matt Harvey (3-1, 4.06 ERA).
The delay will mean extended time on NESN for 18-year MLB outfielder Ellis Burks, who made his studio debut as an analyst on Friday.