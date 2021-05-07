Sox start delayed in Baltimore; Kiké Hernández placed on injured list

The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday’s series opener with the Orioles due to a right hamstring strain.

Hernández left Thursday’s win over Detroit after doubling in the first inning, replaced by Franchy Cordero on the bases. The team termed it right hamstring tightness after the game.

Michael Chavis traveled with the team to Baltimore, and the utility man — one of the last cuts before Opening Day — took Hernández’s roster spot. He was 1-for-7 in two games for Triple A Worcester.