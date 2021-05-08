Cyberattack forces shutdown of key East Coast gasoline pipeline

Colonial Pipeline, the largest US gasoline and diesel pipeline system, halted all operations Friday after a cybersecurity attack.

Colonial took certain systems offline to contain the threat which stopped all operations and affected IT systems, the company said in a statement.

The artery is a crucial piece of infrastructure that can transport 2.5 million barrels a day of refined petroleum products from the Gulf Coast to Linden, New Jersey. It supplies gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to fuel distributors and airports from Houston to New York.