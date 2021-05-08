See the top paid CEOs in the US

While many Americans saw pay cuts, layoffs, and record levels of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of America’s top CEOs had pay increases as high as 353 percent. Chief executives for the largest companies in the United States often make hundreds times the median pay of their company’s employees. Most of the pay comes in the form of cash bonuses, stock awards, and other perks.

The highest-paid CEOs in New England also saw pay increases, at higher rates. Read more about them here.