At Studs in the Seaport District, a holistic approach to ear bling

By Anissa Gardizy Globe Staff,Updated May 8, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Employee Nazia Perry at Studs, which opened at The Current in the Seaport District this week.
Employee Nazia Perry at Studs, which opened at The Current in the Seaport District this week.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Hoops, studs, cuffs, and dangles.

Those are just a few of the earrings styles offered at at Studs, a new, buzzy store that popped up at The Current in the Seaport District this week. Studs specializes in “ear-scaping,” essentially mapping out the best way to bedazzle ears from top to bottom based on the anatomy of a customer’s ear.

Appointments are already booked for the next few weeks, but those able to snag one can get their ears pierced onsite at 100 Seaport Blvd in a private room. New York-based Studs, founded by Anna Harman and Lisa Bubbers, does all of its piercings with needles, rather than with piercing guns, and it targets the Gen Z demographic with affordable, trend-driven earrings.

Customer’s don’t need an appointment to shop — or take selfies with the social media-friendly decor.

The entrance to Studs features a hard-to-miss, pink chair shaped like an ear.
The entrance to Studs features a hard-to-miss, pink chair shaped like an ear.Courtesy of Studs
Samantha Jenkins and Sydney Pesaturo sit on a giant ear bench in the waiting room of Studs.
Samantha Jenkins and Sydney Pesaturo sit on a giant ear bench in the waiting room of Studs.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Tiffany Tsang looks at the ear of Allison Lam. They are both Boston University students who visited Studs this week.
Tiffany Tsang looks at the ear of Allison Lam. They are both Boston University students who visited Studs this week.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Customers walk into Studs at The Current in the Seaport District.
Customers walk into Studs at The Current in the Seaport District. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A display of earrings for sale at Studs in Boston.
A display of earrings for sale at Studs in Boston.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Customer Amber Chan got an ear piercing by employee Casey Danzig.
Customer Amber Chan got an ear piercing by employee Casey Danzig.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

