At Studs in the Seaport District, a holistic approach to ear bling

Hoops, studs, cuffs, and dangles.

Those are just a few of the earrings styles offered at at Studs, a new, buzzy store that popped up at The Current in the Seaport District this week. Studs specializes in “ear-scaping,” essentially mapping out the best way to bedazzle ears from top to bottom based on the anatomy of a customer’s ear.

Appointments are already booked for the next few weeks, but those able to snag one can get their ears pierced onsite at 100 Seaport Blvd in a private room. New York-based Studs, founded by Anna Harman and Lisa Bubbers, does all of its piercings with needles, rather than with piercing guns, and it targets the Gen Z demographic with affordable, trend-driven earrings.