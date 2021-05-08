In a change of plans, Boston College will allow limited guests to attend graduation ceremonies

Boston College students heading for graduation later this month will be allowed to invite at least one guest to the in-person ceremonies, the school announced this week, shifting away from its original plan that limited attendance to graduates.

Under the college’s new plan, approved Wednesday by the Boston Public Health Commission and Boston Licensing Board, undergraduates can invite two guests and graduate students may invite one guest, the school said in its announcement Thursday.

Guests will be able to attend the Baccalaureate Mass on May 23 as well as the main graduation ceremony on May 24 at Alumni Stadium, the school said. Graduate students will also have individual ceremonies for their specific schools on May 23. The Law School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 28.