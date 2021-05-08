Dorchester man charged with manslaughter after fatal opioid overdose

William Marcel McNeill, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and unlawful distribution of fentanyl during his arraignment Friday, following his arrest by Boston police, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Dorchester man accused of supplying a deadly amount of fentanyl to a young woman was ordered held on high bail following his arraignment in Brockton Superior Court, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office announced Saturday.

Plymouth police began investigating in late January 2019, shortly after a 23-year-old woman living in a rehabilitation center was found dead with fentanyl in her system, the statement said.

Advertisement

Investigators obtained text messages between McNeill and the victim to identify him as the suspect. In the messages, McNeill allegedly warned the victim that the drug was lethal, cautioning her to use it carefully, according to the statement.

After a a Plymouth County grand jury voted to indict in September 2020, State Police obtained an arrest warrant for McNeill. He told police that he would turn himself in on Sept. 14, but never did, the statement said.

Since that time, state troopers and Boston police were actively looking for McNeill. He was arrested Friday morning, the statement said.





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.