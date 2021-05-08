Man arrested after stealing dog from car in Cambridge

Cambridge police arrested a Boston man Saturday afternoon after he allegedly took a 13-month-old dog from a car parked on Memorial Drive the day before, according to the department.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, a man allegedly broke into a vehicle parked at 620 Memorial Drive, according to a tweet from the Cambridge Police Department. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kyle Gariepy, allegedly snatched Titus, a white German shorthaired pointer, out of the car, police said in a statement. He then walked the dog over the Boston University Bridge into Boston, police said.

On Saturday, Gariepy returned to the area surrounding Memorial Drive with Titus, who was spotted by a local reporter covering the theft, police said. After speaking with the suspect, the reporter called police, who returned the dog unharmed to his owner. Police said that there is no known relationship between the owner and the defendant.