Rhode Island woman among 3 shot in Times Square

All the victims are expected to recover. The did not know one another, officials said.

The woman, 23, was sightseeing when she and two other innocent bystanders were injured after someone opened fire during a fight involving several men, New York City Police said.

A Rhode Island woman visiting New York City was one of three people, including a 4-year-old girl, who were randomly shot in Times Square Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Rhode Island woman was shot in the leg, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a news conference.

The young girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg and was expected to undergo surgery. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot.

Advertisement

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 45th, Shea said.

The Rhode Island woman had initially planned to go to the Statue of Liberty but changed plans ”and decided to come to Times Square to enjoy the sights.”

Authorities are looking for one person of interest and believe there was at least one shooter. No weapon has been recovered. Shea said an officer in the area heard four to five gunshots during the incident.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported the victims were in stable condition in a tweet at 6:26 p.m.: “Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition. The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.