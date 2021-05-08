Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ spotted filming in Western Massachusetts

The show follows Dexter Morgan, a forensic bloodstain pattern analyst and serial killer in Miami, who kills based on a moral code. The new 10-episode limited series releasing in the fall is set to take place in the fictional town of Iron Lake, N.Y., coming out seven years after the original show ended.

Filming for the newest installment of Showtime’s award-winning TV show “Dexter” wrapped up Friday in Whately. The crew will leave Sunday, after spending the last week at the Whately Diner, according to the Greenfield Recorder .

A 30-second teaser trailer released last month shows Dexter staring through a window onto a snowy landscape, all while hinting that perhaps he has not given up his ways.

A close eye might recognize some familiar Massachusetts landscapes.

“Dexter” is set to film in Gardner, Lancaster, Sterling, and Worcester, as well as at New England Studios in Devens, according to Boston.com. Filming is set to wrap in July.

The Whately Diner was shut down for filming starting May 1, according to their Facebook page. Photos of the diner posted online during filming show snow on the ground — despite the warm weather this past week.

Filming at the diner took place over a period of five days, Monday through Friday, with a few days buffer before and after for set-up and clean up, said Location Manager Joe Piasecki at a March 31 Whately Select Board meeting.

Fuel pumps, food trucks, and the truck parking lot were still accessible at the diner during filming, according to their Facebook page.

“Dexter” also filmed in Shelburne Falls last month, leaving the village looking like a winter wonderland, according to the Recorder.

Filming is also set to take place in Grafton later this month, filming from May 17 to May 21 at 3 Chestnut St., a spot location managers said at a town Select Board meeting would be the house for one of the female main characters.

The crew is filming at a total of 65 different municipalities in Massachusetts to complete the show, said Ryan Cook, supervising location manager with Showtime Networks Inc., at the April 6 Grafton meeting. About 95 percent of the crew are locals, he added.

Breanne Kovatch