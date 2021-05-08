State reports more than 4 million Mass. residents have received COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health also reported 795 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing Massachusetts’ total to more than 652,000. The state coronavirus death toll rose to 17,324, with eight deaths reported Saturday.

The latest development in the state’s fight against the coronavirus came nearly three weeks after officials expanded eligibility for vaccinations to anyone age 16 or older.

The state reached a new milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations as of Saturday when officials reported more than 4 million people have received a vaccine dose.

The state said 19,125 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 441 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Other state COVID-19 measurements continued to move downward Saturday: The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to about 617, according to the state. The state has not been at that level since early October, according to data.

The seven-day average of the state’s positivity rate also dipped to 1.32 percent, a figure that hasn’t been reported since mid-October.

Saturday’s milestone in the vaccination rollout came as the number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 72,352, to more than 6.6 million, state officials reported.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Friday, when 93,199 were reported.

Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts began in December with two-shot vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The state started reporting daily numbers of new doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early March.

The state has continued to move forward with vaccinations since.

Doses were administered to more than 1 million people as of Feb. 20, and the state reported that figure had grown to more than 2 million as of March 24, according to the state.

More than 3 million people had received vaccines as of April 13 , officials reported.

To be considered fully vaccinated, people must wait two weeks after receiving both shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health officials have said.

The number of people who were fully vaccinated as of Saturday rose to more than 2.8 million the state reported.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.