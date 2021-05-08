Boston’s iconic Swan Boats return after a year off

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s famous Swan Boats are again offering rides after being sidelined last year because of the pandemic.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey took her family on one of the foot-powered boats Saturday to celebrate their reopening at the Boston Public Garden. Janey called it “a great way to celebrate our recovery from the pandemic.”

“We welcome Bostonians and visitors back to our historic park to enjoy this joyful attraction in keeping with current health guidelines for a safe ride with family and friends," she said in a statement.