Police: Woman, child shot in New York City’s Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman and a young child were shot Saturday afternoon in New York City’s busy Times Square and police were looking for the gunman, authorities said.

The victims, who include a child 3 to 4 years old, were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Their names and conditions have not been released.