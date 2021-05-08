State reports more than 4 million Mass. residents have received COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday

To be considered fully vaccinated, people must receive both shots of the two-dose vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, or the single-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, health officials have said.

The latest milestone in the state’s battle against the coronavirus came nearly three weeks after the state made anyone 16 or older eligible to receive coronavirus vaccinations. According to the state, more than 3 million people received vaccine as of April 13 in Massachusetts.

More than 4 million people in Massachusetts have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, the state reported.

The number of people fully vaccinated as of Saturday — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,884,727, the state reported.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 72,352 to 6,666,814, state officials reported.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Friday, when 93,199 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.3 percent of the 7,907,220 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,782,087 first shots and 2,663,906 second shots.

The state reported a total of 220,821 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 17,300 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.