Francisco Lindor blames dugout dustup on a “New York rat”

Lindor gathered himself and hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, setting up the Mets’ extra-innings rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Friday night. New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika’s fielder’s choice.

The story stunk like a skunk, but either way, the night ended in a New York Mets victory.

Francisco Lindor blamed his apparent dugout disagreement with Jeff McNeil on a runaway rodent. One saw a rat, he claimed, and the other a raccoon.

A day after snapping an 0-for-26 slide with a ninth-inning single in St. Louis, Lindor produced his biggest moment since signing a $341 million, 10-year deal with the Mets. He tied the game by hitting a 2-2 changeup from left-hander Caleb Smith.

The drive came a half-inning after he and second baseman McNeil combined to misplay a grounder. Moments later, after the inning ended, Mets players rushed into the tunnel adjacent to their dugout, sensing a commotion.

Lindor acknowledged after the game that he and McNeil were having a disagreement, but he claimed it had nothing to do with baseball.

“It was funny, I told him, I was like, ‘I’ve never seen a New York rat,’” Lindor said, grinning widely. “So we went down sprinting. I wanted to go see a New York rat, and (McNeil) got mad at me and was like ‘It’s not a rat, it’s a racoon.’”

McNeil’s story matched Lindor’s, and he added the Mets “just like to have fun.” As for anyone else:

“They can believe whatever they want,” he said.

Lindor said he was upset with himself after the grounder, and that his relationship with McNeil was good.

“I can bring him out and give him a kiss on the cheek if you want,” he said.

Yadier Molina drives in three in return from injured list, Cards top Rockies

Yadier Molina returned from the injury list and hit the ground running on Saturday. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 Saturday.

Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team. The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium.

Molina hadn’t played since April 26 because of a strained tendon in his right foot. The All-Star catcher was leading the Cardinals in batting, homers, and RBIs when he was hurt.

Carlos Martínez (3-4) wound up winning his third straight start. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.

Alex Reyes struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save after narrowly escaping an eighth inning jam.

Matt Duffy’s pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates

Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win.

Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.

Thompson (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.

Duffy pinch hit for Thompson and blooped a two-out single to right off reliever Clay Holmes to score Jason Heyward — who led off with a walk against Sam Howard (2-2) and stole second — with the winning run.