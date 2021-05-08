Game 34: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead the Red Sox to a 6-2 win on Saturday in their series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Garrett Richards gets the start for Boston in the second game of the series. Here are the lineups. Orioles lefty Zac Lowther is making his first MLB start.

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.40)

ORIOLES (15-17): TBA

Pitching: LHP Zac Lowther (0-0, 0.00)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Lowther: No data

Orioles vs. Richards: Mullins 3-5, Mancini 2-5 Ruiz 1-3, Sisco 1-3, Galvis 0-3, Mountcastle 0-3, Stewart 0-1, Franco 1-1, Hays 0-1

Stat of the Day: J.D. Martinez has climbed to second in MLB in batting average (.342)

Notes: Lowther made his MLB on April 25 as a reliever. He is the Orioles’ No. 11 prospect and was the 74th overall pick in the 2017 draft ... Richards pitched five innings against the Rangers in his previous start last Monday. He allowed one run on four hits, struck out seven, and picked up the win.