Garrett Richards delivers seven strong innings as Red Sox’ bats erupt in win over the Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox have had the Orioles’ number since getting swept by Baltimore on Opening Day weekend at Fenway Park. Heading into Saturday night’s game at Camden Yards, the Red Sox had won four straight against the Orioles, scoring a whopping 33 runs in that span.

The bottom of the Sox order contributed in each of the last two Red Sox wins after delivering virtually nothing for a large chunk of the season. The Red Sox (21-13) survived some ninth-inning drama to put their third consecutive win under wraps when Josh Taylor entered the game for a shaky Austin Brice and struck out Trey Mancini on three pitches.

Marwin Gonzalez’s double in the top of the second off Orioles lefthanded starter Zac Lowther, who was making his big league debut, scored the Sox’ first run of the game. Orioles right fielder D.J. Stewart’s throw from right skidded away from second baseman Rio Ruiz, allowing Christian Vázquez to score. Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single up the middle later in the frame scored Gonzalez, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Michael Chavis, who was activated from the team’s taxi squad Friday and was in the leadoff spot Saturday, belted a two-run shot off Lowther to highlight the Red Sox’ four-run outburst in the inning that expanded their lead to 4-1.

Red Sox righthander Garrett Richards, who went seven strong innings allowing four runs on eight hits, gave up a solo shot in the second inning to Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis to trim Boston’s lead to 4-2.

But the Sox (21-13) came back in the third to make it 5-2 when Vázquez, with Xander Bogaerts at second (single) and Rafael Devers at first (walk), hit an RBI single that scored Bogaerts. With two out, Bobby Dalbec drove a two-run single to left off reliever Shawn Armstrong that scored Devers and Vazquez for a 7-2 lead.

For an offense that has seen much of the heavy lifting come from the middle of its order, the balance of Saturday night’s win showed how potent this offense could really be. By the sixth inning, the Red Sox stretched their lead to 9-2, but Bogaerts put the game out of reach with a two-run blast. It was Bogaerts’ seventh of the season.

Richards labored in the first and second, yielding a run in each of them. In the first, Stewart collected an RBI single off Richard on a liner to center. Then in the second frame, Galvis hammered a solo home run to left, cutting Boston’s lead in half, 4-2. Richards then registered three scoreless frames through the sixth before his departure in the seventh.

Prior to the game, manager Alex Cora noted how he wanted to see starters go deeper into games.

It didn’t appear as if RIchards would make it through the sixth after surrendering a pair of runs on a Trey Manicini double followed by an RBI single by Ramon Urias with one out in the frame, prompting Cora to get reliever Taylor up in the bullpen.

Maikel Franco then squared up on a rocket that had all the makings of another run-producing hit, but Bogaerts made a back-handed stab and initiated an inning-ending double play that got Richards out of the jam.

Austin Brice came on in relief of Richards and created some unnecessary drama in the ninth by loading up the bases on a pair of hit batsmen and a walk. Austin Hays sent Brice from the game when he ripped a 3-2 offering down the line to right field, scoring a pair of runs that prompted Cora to summon the lefthanded Taylor from the pen.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.