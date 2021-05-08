Jason McCourty says goodbye to New England: ‘It will always be a special place for myself and my family’

Multiple reports on Friday said that former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is staying in the AFC East after signing with the Miami Dolphins. McCourty, who shared the field for three seasons with twin brother and Patriots safety Devin McCourty, said goodbye to the Patriots and their fans in an Instagram post on Saturday.

McCourty played for the Patriots from 2018-20 and was a part of the Super Bowl LIII championship team. He became a free agent at the end of this past season, but called playing on the same team as his brother “the chance to live out a childhood dream.” He thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, team support staff, and the fans for their support.