New England Revolution’s three-game unbeaten streak snapped in loss at Nashville

The Revolution have discovered another difficult-to-defeat MLS expansion team. A week after winning for the first time against Atlanta United, the Revolution fell, 2-0, to Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday.

C.J. Sapong (25th minute) and Alex Muyl (75th) converted, and the Revolution had a goal disallowed and hit the post in the second half in falling to 0-1-2 against Nashville. The Revolution (2-1-1, 7 points), who visit the Philadelphia Union Wednesday, had a three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Sapong made a sliding finish of a Walker Zimmerman header, the first goal surrendered in the run of play by the Revolution since the 11th minute of the season opener. The sequence followed Nashville’s fifth corner kick of the half, Gustavo Bou clearing to the center circle, then left back Daniel Lovitz finding Zimmerman isolated against DeJuan Jones at the back post.