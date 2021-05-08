NHL relaxes virus protocols for vaccinated teams

The NHL is relaxing virus protocols for teams that have 85 percent of their traveling parties vaccinated, the league announced Saturday. For a team with 56 members in its traveling party, 48 would need to be fully vaccinated. The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency and mask-wearing and quarantine requirements. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams that have already reached the 85 percent threshold. Under the new regulations, fully vaccinated individuals can dine outdoors or inside (in a private section or room with masked servers), visit each other’s hotel rooms, go golfing and have other social gatherings without masking or distancing requirements. They also won’t have to quarantine for potential exposure or be subject to testing on off days, and in some cases rapid tests prior to games.

Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns and caught a 24-yard TD pass from Pierre Strong Jr. to help top-seeded South Dakota State beat visiting Delaware, 33-3, in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. South Dakota State, in its ninth consecutive FCS playoffs appearance, advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history. The Jackrabbits (8-1) will face Sam Houston State (9-0) in the championship game on May 16 in Frisco, Texas. The Bearkats rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat James Madison, 38-35, in the other semifinal.

Soccer

Thorns win Challenge Cup

Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi’s attempt and the host Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham. The Thorns did not drop a match in the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament … Bayern Munich clinched its record-extending ninth consecutive German Bundesliga title with a 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach in Berlin … Neymar pledged to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the ever-elusive Champions League trophy after signing a three-year contract extension, keeping the Brazil star at the ambitious club until 2025.

Advertisement

Super League rebels fire back

The three remaining European Super League rebels stepped up their criticism of UEFA, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus denouncing intolerable threats for their refusal to back down on the prospect of a breakaway competition. The other nine clubs who formed the ill-fated Super League three weeks ago accepted a settlement on Friday to be fined by UEFA and stay within the open Champions League structure. The trio risks being banned from the Champions League as UEFA pursues a disciplinary process against them for not disavowing the Super League and being reintegrated into the existing system.

Advertisement

Tennis

Sabalenka upsets Barty in Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4, to win the Madrid Open for her 10th WTA title and first on clay. The victory, coming two weeks after she was hurt in a loss to Barty in the Stuttgart final in Germany, will move the Belarus player to No. 4 in the world next week. In the men’s semifinals, sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dominic Thiem to reach Sunday’s final against 10th-ranked Matteo Berrettini, who beat Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-4.

Miscellany

Allgaier takes Xfinity race in OT

Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, two of four JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top seven. Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout for the win. Allgaier took the outside line and, while Berry edged in front briefly, he powered past him to take the checkered flag … Lewis Hamilton reached another Formula One milestone when the British driver steered his way to a record-extending 100th pole position. Hamilton powered his Mercedes to the top time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in with a flying lap that beat out top rival Max Verstappen by just 0.03 seconds … Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna lived up to his billing as the favorite by storming to victory in the opening stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia in Turin, beating his closest rival by 10 seconds.

Advertisement



