For openers, No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse denies No. 2 Hingham again

On that day at Veterans Field in Quincy, L-S beat Hingham, 16-7, for the championship. And the opponent in the opener in Sudbury?

With game jerseys representing the 2020 senior class hanging around the field, the Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse team made its 2021 debut Saturday afternoon, the first competitive game for the Warriors in 687 days — their first since June 21, 2019, in the Division 1 state final.

In the clash of the Globe’s top-ranked teams, Hingham goalie Sam Bellomy (11 saves) was stellar, but No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury struck for three goals in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter to pull out a 7-4 win.

While L-S coach Brian Vona and his players were happy to be back in the field, the setting did not feel quite ‘normal.’

“Those jerseys you see hanging up all around the field, those kids never got to finish their careers in this uniform [because of the pandemic], so they’re going to be with us every single game this season,” said Vona.

“It was good to get a win and there’s plenty for us to work on, but as far as normal goes, no I don’t think it is yet.”

Vona also acknowledged the respect between the two programs made the game a bit more meaningful.

”They do it the right way in Hingham,” he said. “Those coaches do everything right. There’s a lot of love in this room for those guys. When we won in 2019 I had two feelings, super excited for our kids and I was bummed out for [Hingham]. It’s a great town that does everything right lacrosse wise and I’m proud our first game back was with them.”

Defense and goaltending ruled as Bellomy and L-S goalie Nolan O’Brien (6 saves) were phenomenal all afternoon. Hingham (1-1) led 2-1 after one on goals from Charlie Packard and Paul Forbes.

L-S got on the board in the final two minutes of the quarter on a tally from Collin Murphy. Hayden Donley’s first of the game made it 2-2 early in the second, but the Harbormen led 3-2 at the half with Cian Nichols potting the lone goal of the quarter.

With 5:21 left in the third quarter, Andrew Toland scored the tying goal for 3-3. The Warriors took their first lead with 2:51 left in the quarter on a goal from Murphy and carried the 4-3 lead to the fourth. Three goals in a three-minute span from Zach Lucchini, Toland and Donley put the Warriors up 7-4.

Lincoln-Sudbury’s Brian Barringer loses control of his stick while being chased by a trio of Hingham defenders Saturday afternoon. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Abington 10, North Quincy 5 — The visiting Green Wave (1-0) won their season opener thanks to three goals apiece from freshmen Jonathan Halpin and Hunter Grafton.

Dover-Sherborn 16, Hopkinton 4 — After losing their first game of the season, the Raiders (1-1) responded in a big way behind an impressive performance from senior captain Pierce Gregory (4 goals, 1 assist) for the Tri-Valley League win.

St. Mary’s 9, Archbishop Williams 2 — Zach Barden (4 goals, 1 assist) and Jackson Field (3 goals, 2 assists) combined for seven goals as the Spartans (1-0) picked up a season-opening Catholic Central League win under the direction of assistant head coach Max Allen, a 2017 All-American attack at Merrimack.

Baseball

Bishop Feehan 12, Cohasset 1 — Brendan Flavin (3 hits, 3 RBI) and Mike Hutchins (3 hits, 4 RBI) led the offense for the visiting Shamrocks (2-0) in nonleague play. Ryan Seaver got the win, allowing just one hit over four innings.

Brighton 12, Boston International 0 — Joe Schlehuber pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts as the Bengals (2-0) completed the Boston City League sweep.

Brighton 5, Boston International 1 — Junior Wesley Zapala had six strikeouts for the Bengals in the first game of the Boston City League doubleheader.

Catholic Memorial 6, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Junior Nick DiRito tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and belted a home run as the visiting Knights (1-1) registered the nonleague win.

Central Catholic 6, Lawrence 2 — George Chaya went 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and Nathan Kearney was 3 for 4 to pace the visiting Raiders (2-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Starting pitcher Ryan Cloutier struck out eight across four innings of work, allowing one run.

Hingham 4, East Bridgewater 3 — The Harbormen (2-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and held off a comeback attempt behind a strong six-inning performance from sophomore Jake Schulte in his varsity debut for the nonleague win.

Latin Academy 4, Snowden 3 — Lorenzo Bartoloni allowed two earned runs across five innings on the mound to lead the Dragons (2-0) to a Boston City League road win.

Lexington 4, Belmont 3 — After freshman Vince Libretto registered his first career hit with a double in the seventh, senior captain Nicholas Favazzo plated him with an single for the walkoff Middlesex win. Lexington alum Zack Friedman picked up his 100th win as head coach.

Milton 2, Wellesley 0 — Brian Foley cruised through six innings of work for the host Wildcats (2-0), striking out four while giving up just two hits and two walks. Ryan Dexter and Ryan Kelly tallied the two RBIs in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Rivers 5, Belmont Hill 1 — Sophomore Ian Keusch pitched a complete game for the Red Wings (2-4) in the Independent School League win, allowing four hits and driving in two runs on an RBI single.

St. Mary’s 10, Archbishop Williams 3 — John Nowicki had five strikeouts to earn his first varsity win for the Spartans (2-0). Jason Donahue, Aiven Cabral, and Lucas Fritz produced two hits apiece.

Stoneham 8, Melrose 0 — Four pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout to give the host Spartans (2-0) a Middlesex League Freedom victory. Nick Bamforth launched a three-run home run in the win.

Wilmington 17, Burlington 10 — Junior righthander Jack Toomey had five strikeouts in relief and went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Wildcats (2-0) in the Middlesex win. Marcello Misuraca went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Medford 24, Malden 21 — Senior quarterback Aidan Barry score on runs of 5 and 48 yards, racked 109 yards rushing, and threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Mustangs (1-2) earned the Greater Boston League win in the rivals’ 133rd meeting. The Golden Tornadoes missed a potential game-tying 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Girls’ lacrosse

Archbishop Williams 16, St. Mary’s 4 — Junior Karaline O’Toole potted four goals and one assist for the host Bishops (2-0) in Catholic Central League action.

Cardinal Spellman 14, Bishop Stang 3 — Kathryn Lysko recorded five goals and two assists for the Cardinals (2-1) in the Catholic Central win.

Central Catholic 17, Andover 5 — Grace Lydon (6 goals, 1 assist) and Abigail Yfantopulos (3 goals) powered the attack for the Raiders (2-) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Grace Cashman had nine saves.

Melrose 18, Stoneham 0 — Ava Palumbo and Ally Maguire led the host Red Raiders (2-0) with four goals and two assists apiece. Paige Rocha earned the shutout win.

Quincy 18, Abington 1 — A strong defensive performance and four goals from sophomore Delia Nichol led the Presidents (1-1) to the nonleague win.

Softball

Boston Latin 1, Latin Academy 0 — Senior captain Kate McGrath logged 12 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout effort for the visiting Wolfpack (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Cardinal Spellman 13, Fontbonne 3 — Senior Chloe Kelly produced three RBIs and three hits for the Cardinals (2-0) in the nonleague win. Sophomore pitcher Ava Loud allowed two hits and seven strikeouts. At the plate, she had two hits and three RBIs.

Melrose 16, Stoneham 4 — Junior Maddie Kozlowski went 3 for 4 with a home run for the Red Raiders (2-0) in the Middlesex win. Sophomore pitcher Cassie Sleeper struck out nine from the circle.

Mystic Valley 26, Lynn Tech 10 — Freshman Giuliana Micciche piled up six RBIs and belted a homer while striking out 16 in the circle for the Eagles (2-0) in the Commonwealth win. Freshman Molly Hickey racked up four RBIs and two home runs. Eighth grader Lola Amendolare tallied four RBIs and a home run.

St. Mary’s 5, Archbishop Williams 1 — Lily Newhall registered 15 strikeouts, Marina DiBiaso cracked an RBI triple, and Alyssa Grossi had two hits for the Spartans (2-0) in the Catholic Central win.

Whitman-Hanson 12, East Bridgewater 0 — Lauryn Meade tossed a no-hitter and struck out 15 for the visiting Panthers (2-0) in nonleague play. Meade and Olivia Turocy each homered in the victory.

Woburn 15, Arlington 3 — Sophomore Morgan Barmash and Senior Corie Doherty each collected three hits for the visiting Tanners (2-0) in Middlesex League action.

Boys’ tennis

Wilmington 3, Burlington 2 — The first doubles duo of Eric Packer and Sid Karani won the decisive match, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, as the Wildcats (2-0) recorded their second victory of the week over Burlington in the Middlesex League win.

In singles play, the Gandhi brothers, Anay, a junior, and Anuj, a freshman, won at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in straight sets.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve beaten Burlington,” said Wilmington coach Rob Mailey. “It’s a banner week for our guys.”

Earlier in the week, the Wildcats beat Burlington, 3-2, their first victory in 11 years over the Red Devils. Parents have been cheering on the team this season, which has had an impact. “It’s really exciting. The kids are playing mentally strong. Usually we have a losing program. This year, I think we have a strong team,” said Mailey. “I think we’re going to be a real tough out in the Middlesex Freedom Division.”

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — The Spartans (1-0) won the Catholic Central League matchup after freshman Lexy Wynn (6-3, 6-4), junior Amanda Murray (6-3, 7-5), and freshman Sarah Pothier (6-2, 6-2) won their singles matches in straight sets.

Wellesley 5, Milton 0 — Freshman Maria-Lila Shutts won at first singles, 6-2, 6-2 for the Raiders (2-0) in the Bay State Conference sweep.

Girls’ track

Bishop Feehan 116, Archbishop Williams 16 — Avery Blanchard won the high jump (4-8) and the javelin (65-11), Val Capalbo took the long jump (15-11.25) and the 200 meters (26.6), and Anna Cinelli captured the discus (56-0) and the shot put (27-1.5) for the host Shamrocks in the Catholic Central win.

Lowell 76, Haverhill 67 — The sophomores were the story for the host Red Raiders (1-0) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win. Annamaria Mbuyu won the 100 hurdles (17.2), Olivia Gallagher tied for first in the pole vault (6-6), Bridget Geary triumphed in the 200 (28.2), and Ronnie Jones took first in shot put (33-1).

