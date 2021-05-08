Rangers ride third-period comeback to defeat Bruins

Tuukka Rask will be the Bruins’ starter entering the playoffs. The netminder has looked sharp lately, but he still needed to see more action before the Round 1 opener next weekend.
They’d rather he didn’t see as much as he did in Saturday’s matinee.
The Bruins lost a wild one, 5-4, to the Rangers after allowing four goals in the third period. Things went south for the Black and Gold after they erased an early deficit, and led, 2-1, some 21 seconds into the final frame. Loosening their ties, they surrendered three goals in a span of 4:14. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron each scored to cut the lead to one, but the submissive defending and so-so work from Rask (18 saves on 23 shots) snapped a six-game point streak (5-0-1).
The Bruins (32-14-7) host the Islanders on Monday, to start a season-ending back-to-back (at Washington on Tuesday). The Rangers (26-23-6) are plenty satisfied to end their season this way
