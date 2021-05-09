I wish sex didn’t feel like a duty

Q. My husband and I have been married for eight years. He is a true romantic and very respectful. He is a great husband, father, and provider. I love our family, my two kids, and I love him — but I don’t think I’m in love with him. I’m not attracted to him physically at all actually. He is 11 years older and overweight. He thinks I’m the hottest woman alive. I keep my looks up and he always wants to be all over me. It’s kind of smothering. I have no interest in having sex with him.

Advertisement

It’s frustrating to him and he feels unloved and unwanted. I hate that I don’t share his feelings for intimacy because everything else in our family is great. We are very family-oriented and like watching movies, skating, vacationing, etc. I cook every night for him and the kids. I love him, I just don’t want to be intimate with him because I’m not attracted to him. Besides, the sex involves a lot. Candles, certain lighting, music just to get started. I don’t want to do that stuff most of the time. I’m usually tired from cooking, cleaning, the kids’ stuff — plus, I’m in college while taking care of a family. I would like him to be assertive early morning and we just get busy, without all the frills, and get it over with. I’ve told him that before but he won’t listen. I have energy in the morning but he sleeps late. I don’t know what to do. If we could be married but never have sex, I’d be perfectly fine with that, but I know men need sex. I understand that. I wish this was easier and fun ... and that it didn’t feel like a duty. Please help.

NOT IN THE MOOD

Advertisement

A. I’m going to recommend couples counseling, yet again, for today’s letter, because there’s a lot to talk about. It’s not just about sex and how you like it. It’s about schedules, child care, your degree — an understanding of time, in general. A professional counselor might be able to moderate a conversation about respect and needs. You’ve told your husband how this could work for you — how you might even like it — but he doesn’t seem to be compromising. You’ve asked him for mornings and you’re still getting candles later in the day. What’s the happy medium?

Also, I think you need to decide whether the “in love” stuff can ever come back, and what life might look like when the kids are all grown up. Do you want to spend any time with your husband outside of family activities? How might you be able to bond without distractions? Why did you choose him as a romantic partner to begin with? These are things to talk about, with or without him in the room. Someday, it’ll be just the two of you again.

You’re busy; that is clear. But please don’t push all of these questions to the side. Again, removing sex from the equation doesn’t clean up the entire mess. You’re with someone who wants a partner in life, not just in your household. Ask him to do the work with you to figure out whether that can happen again.

Advertisement

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Couple’s counseling, for sure. And maybe even counseling just for you, because it seems like you’ve got a number of burdens and expectations that get overwhelming.

HARRISBSTONE





You left out (intentionally?) the most important part. Were you ever sexually compatible/in love with him romantically? I think the chances are you were — because ... well. ... who in their right mind would marry someone they weren’t in love with or attracted to? Oh right! That was my first marriage, so I know it happens. But I digress. Let’s assume you were compatible/in love with him in the past. That means there are experiences you can get back to.

ECAB





“He thinks I’m the hottest woman alive. I keep my looks up and he always wants to be all over me. It’s kind of smothering.” Seriously, he might not feel that way forever, and you’ll be upset about that, too.

JACQUISMITH

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.