May 23 declared Marvin Hagler Day: Bernard Hopkins, Stephen A. Smith to join Brockton celebration

Along with Smith and Hopkins, Brockton will welcome boxing analyst Al Bernstein, WCVB Channel 5 sports anchor Mike Lynch, boxing writer Ron Borges, and members of the Hagler family to celebrate “Marvelous Marvin Hagler Day,” as it is now officially known in the Commonwealth, thanks to an order by Governor Charlie Baker.

On May 23, which would have been Hagler’s 67th birthday, the City of Champions will hold a free celebration and memorial open to the public at Rocky Marciano Stadium at 2 p.m.

Boxing champion Bernard Hopkins, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, and a number of other special guests will be in Brockton later this month to honor the late boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler .

Along with comments from the assembled guests, there will also be a video tribute to Hagler, who passed away on March 13 at the age of 66.

Hagler became a fixture of the New England boxing scene while living in Brockton, and many of his early wins came in the gymnasium at Brockton High School.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler has been an inspiration and a source of civic pride for Brockton for generations. He is one of the primary reasons why we are known as the ‘City of Champions,’” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement. “This public memorial will be a fitting tribute to one of our city’s favorite sons and one of boxing’s all-time greats.”

While the event will be free and open to the public, seating may be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. Gates for the event open at 1 p.m., and more information will be released by the city in the coming days, according to a press release.

Following Hagler’s death, Smith discussed the prideful boxer’s legacy with Max Kellerman on ESPN.

“He was marvelous in every sense of the word,” Smith said. “And then when you had an announcer that refused to call him marvelous, he legally changed his name to Marvelous so you had no choice but to call him Marvelous. He was special.”