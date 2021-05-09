The AAPI History I carry with me: Sam Hyun

“My name is Sam Hyun and my life is a beautiful resistance because I am the proud uncle to three beautiful children: Avery, Simone, and Serena. I’m celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by honoring the pride and joy I have in being their uncle. I am fighting to help build a world in which they are loved for exactly who they are.
My nieces and nephew are half Jamaican and half Korean. The reality is that at some point, they’re going to be confronted with their identity as biracial children in a world where racism is still rampant. But my hope is that they will grow to rise above and embrace all of who they are — to break free of the stereotypes and love themselves to the fullest.
Advertisement
Being their uncle has helped me grow as a person. Where I not only resist, but have dedicated my life to fighting for social and racial justice with them being a major motivation. Because, how can I say I love them, if I’m not giving everything to help create a world where they are as loved as I love them.”
Sam Hyun is chairperson of the Asian American Commission of Massachusetts advocating for AAPI people across the state. Follow him at instagram.com/samueljhyun.
Every Sunday in May, A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Follow us on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.
Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.