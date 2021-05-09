The AAPI History I carry with me: Sam Hyun

Sam Hyun is a proud uncle and chairperson of the Asian American Commission. handout

“My name is Sam Hyun and my life is a beautiful resistance because I am the proud uncle to three beautiful children: Avery, Simone, and Serena. I’m celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by honoring the pride and joy I have in being their uncle. I am fighting to help build a world in which they are loved for exactly who they are.

My nieces and nephew are half Jamaican and half Korean. The reality is that at some point, they’re going to be confronted with their identity as biracial children in a world where racism is still rampant. But my hope is that they will grow to rise above and embrace all of who they are — to break free of the stereotypes and love themselves to the fullest.