Activists rally for incarcerated women on Mother’s Day

A small group of activists drove around the state’s only women’s prison in Framingham and a Boston jail in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, calling for the release of the women incarcerated in the facilities.

“Most women in prison are mothers, and they should be at home with their families, redressing harm with community accountability, and rebuilding their lives,” said Andrea James, founder of Families for Justice as Healing and executive director of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, the Boston-based groups behind the protests.

Drivers honked their horns as they passed the South Bay House of Correction in Boston, some of their cars bearing signs that read, “Free them all.” Sunday’s demonstration was part of a larger campaign, led by the two organizations, to stop the state from building a new prison for women at an estimated cost of $20 million to $40 million.