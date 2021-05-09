Black bear sighted in Plainville nibbling birdseed

Police in Plainville told residents to be wary of a black bear that was sighted in town Saturday evening.
The bear was spotted at the Plainville Water Department eating bird seed from a feeder, police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday. Massachusetts wildlife officials were called to the area, but the bear ran into the woods, police said.
In the Facebook post, police included an infographic that instructed viewers to bring all trash and other food inside their homes and keep a close eye on dogs when they are outside. Police said residents should keep their distance if they see the bear and should call officials.
Advertisement