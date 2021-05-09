Dorchester man allegedly assaults woman in Franklin Park, witness with gun intercedes, police say

A Dorchester man was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman near the Franklin Park golf course before a witness carrying a licensed gun tried to intervene and fired a shot, police said.

Wayne Straw, 38, is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly approached the woman in the area of William J. Devine Golf Course and tried to rob her, police said in a statement Sunday night. Straw allegedly put his hands on the woman’s neck while threatening to kill her, police said.

A witness, who is licensed to carry a firearm, stepped in and tried to help, police said. Straw allegedly approached the witness and “reached toward the waistband of his pants while making additional threats,” police said.