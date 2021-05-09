Man dead after shooting near Worcester restaurant

A man died after he was shot near a Worcester restaurant early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the Paku Lounge at 215 Chandler St. following a report of a ShotSpotter activation at 1:27 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers found a 44-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid until he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.