Man dead after shooting near Worcester restaurant

A man died after he was shot near a Worcester restaurant early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the area of the Paku Lounge at 215 Chandler St. following a report of a ShotSpotter activation at 1:27 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
Police said officers found a 44-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid until he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The man, whom authorities have not identified, was later pronounced dead, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and Worcester police ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 508-799-8651 or submit an anonymous tip at worcesterma.gov/police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “TIPWPD” and a message to 274637.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.