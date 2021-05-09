Police involved in shooting at Leicester police department Sunday morning

The Worcester district attorney is investigating a police-involved shooting that took place at the Leicester Police Department building Sunday morning.
Authorities have released few details, but a press conference is scheduled for early Sunday afternoon, district attorney Joseph D. Early said on Twitter.
Leicester is a former mill town with about 11,000 residents just west of Worcester, according to the town.
The police department’s ful- time staff consisted of 19 police officers, an administrative assistant, two part-time clerks and four part-time jailers, according to the town’s 2019 annual report, the latest available.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
