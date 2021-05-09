Survivors discuss healing in virtual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace

Sunday marked 25 years since The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute’s first walk for peace, typically a large event in which hundreds of people march from Dorchester to Boston City Hall, many carrying photos of loved ones killed in homicides. Last year the walk was replaced with a virtual event because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the organization expanded programming to include 25 days of activities , capped by a live video fund-raiser Sunday morning.

Each person — mothers, fathers, siblings, and loved ones — appeared on screen in a Facebook Live video, passing a tall purple candle from one side of the camera’s frame to the other, as if it were going from hand to hand. Names of the people they lost appeared on screen under them.

Though they could not gather together in person for the annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, parents and others who had lost loved ones to homicide appeared in a virtual procession Sunday morning.

“It was a way for us to come together, so that we can get permission to grieve our children that are no longer here, and then permission to celebrate those who are here, and to recommit to work together to protect each other’s children,” said Chaplain Clementina M. Chéry, who founded the Peace Institute in honor of her 15-year-old son, who was killed in 1993. “And here we are, 25 years later.”

In the past year, Chéry said, the organization has paid about $100,000 for funeral expenses — an often expensive and overwhelming cost families have to face in the immediate aftermath of a homicide — and about $100,000 more to help survivors of homicide with living expenses and housing relocation. This year, she hoped to raise $600,000 to continue and expand that work. As of early Sunday evening, donors had given almost $400,000 at mothersdaywalk4peace.org.

Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey praised the Peace Institute’s work and said she has been exploring a housing fund to help survivors who want to move to a different part of the city after a traumatic event.

“I see and experience gun violence on a regular basis, in my own neighborhood, on my own street,” said Janey, who recalled Delois Brown, a 73-year-old great-grandmother killed outside her home in Dorchester last month, the first homicide under Janey’s tenure as acting mayor. “To have peace, you know, really means that we have to focus on justice and healing in our community.”

That healing takes a lifetime, said Sarah Flint, whose 15-year-old son James “Jimmy” Flint was killed in 1981. She has worked with the Peace Institute to start a scholarship in his name.

“With all the violence, it’s a matter of reliving his death every day, and it doesn’t get any better,” Flint said.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley remembered the last Mother’s Day Walk for Peace she shared with her mother, Sandra Pressley, a decade ago. Sandra Pressley died of leukemia complications in July 2011.

“She walked half a block up for the Mother’s Day peace walk, because she was so determined, even though her body was very fatigued from cancer,” Pressley said. “And that was our last act of activism together.”

Sunday, Pressley said, was also an opportunity to honor mothers who have died. Chéry’s mother, Zoila Weddborn, died of complications from COVID-19 last May.

And Latoyia Edwards, the NBC10 Boston news anchor who hosted Sunday’s event, lost her mother Arnita Davis in February. Pressley repeated their names: “Arnita, Zoila, Sandy.”

“I do believe that we’ve absorbed the best parts of them,” Pressley said. “So they never really die. ... You just absorb the best parts of them. And my sisters, you reflect that today in your beauty in your grace, and in your selfless and radical love.”





