Three people taken to hospital after Springfield crash

Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Springfield on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.
The crash happened near 492 Parker St., the Springfield Fire Department said on Twitter. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
The crash happened around 4:10 p.m., Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.
Update 942 Parker St. 3 people transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries one person was extricated. pic.twitter.com/IqRb1ixFqm— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) May 9, 2021
