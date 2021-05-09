fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three people taken to hospital after Springfield crash

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 9, 2021, 13 minutes ago

Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Springfield on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash happened near 492 Parker St., the Springfield Fire Department said on Twitter. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m., Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

