House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy formally backs Stefanik over Liz Cheney

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would support New York Representative Elise Stefanik’s bid to replace Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair in a vote this week.

“Everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference,” McCarthy said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We want to be united in looking forward and I think that’s what will take place.”

Fox correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy if he backs Stefanik for the job, which is the number three post in the House Republican leadership.