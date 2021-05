Times Square shooting victim from R.I. screamed ‘I don’t want to die’

NEW YORK (AP) — A Rhode Island woman who was shot Saturday in Times Square during a Mother’s Day trip to New York City with her family said that she prayed that her wound would not be fatal.

“I was literally screaming on the floor, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die, I have a 2-year-old,’” Wendy Magrinat, 23, told the Daily News. “When I got shot, I told my husband to run because he had my baby girl.”

Magrinat was one of three bystanders hit by bullets shortly before 5 p.m. near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. A 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was shot in the leg and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot, police said. None of them is related to the others. All were reported to be in stable condition.