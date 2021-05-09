A matter of race — and credit where it’s due

In last week’s Sunday Arts story “Race matters at this year’s IFFBoston,” you attribute the quote “this is not a typo,” about the glaring racial wealth disparities in Boston, to James Rutenbeck, a white documentarian who makes the comment in his film “A Reckoning in Boston.”

In fact, the original quotation — that, at $8, the median net worth of Black Bostonians was “no typo” — is from Akilah Johnson, a former Globe reporter, who is Black, writing under her own byline on Dec. 11, 2017.

A rather ironic twist to your headline.