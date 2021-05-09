Blue Jackets, John Tortorella decide to go their separate ways after six seasons

“Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways,” Kekalainen said a day after the Blue Jackets concluded the season with a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit. “He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves.”

John Tortorella is out as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after six seasons, with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen saying in a statement Sunday that parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history was a mutual decision. The 62-year-old Tortorella was in the last year of his contract, and the separation wasn’t a surprise after a tumultuous season that saw the Blue Jackets plunge to last place in their division amid the coach’s admitted failure to influence the team culture.

The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a franchise-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-17. But the wheels fell off during a terrible 2020-21 season (18-26-12). The season began with the refusal of Pierre-Luc Dubois, one of the team’s brightest stars who often clashed with Tortorella, to sign a long-term contract. He was promptly traded to Winnipeg for forward Patrik Laine, who didn’t perform to expectations.

Kekalainen brought Tortorella aboard seven games into the 2015-16 season after Todd Richards was fired. Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best coach in 2016-17 and was a finalist after the 2019-20 season. After reaching the postseason just twice in the first 15 years of the franchise, the Blue Jackets strung together four consecutive playoff appearances under Tortorella, who ranks first among United States-born coaches in career wins with a 673-541-169 record.

Tocchet won’t be back behind Coyotes’ bench

The Arizona Coyotes announced that coach Rick Tocchet won’t return for a fifth season with the team, saying the sides “mutually agreed to part ways.” The move comes after the Coyotes missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. The Coyotes reached the postseason last year when the format was rejiggered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona was in playoff position heading into the final month of this season, holding the fourth spot in the West Division before losing 12 of 15 games to get eliminated. Tocchet, who played 18 NHL seasons and previously coached at Tampa Bay, went 125-131-34 at Arizona.

Maroon suspended one game

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was suspended for one game, without pay, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Panthers, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced. The incident occurred at 13:58 of the third period. Maroon was assessed a minor roughing penalty and a misconduct for the incident at 13:58 of the third period … Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for high-sticking Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph late in the third period Saturday. Weegar was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.