Bruins get a clearer look at their possible playoff path

Should the Bruins (32-15-7) beat the Islanders on Monday (7 p.m.) or the Capitals on Tuesday — or win both games — they will assure themselves the No. 3 seed and a first-round series with the Capitals. A pair of losses would drop them to the No. 4 seed, and a series that begins in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins clinched the East Division. The Capitals are locked into second. The Bruins will be either the third or fourth seed, meaning they will start on the road and play Games 5 and 7, if necessary, on enemy turf.

Advertisement

Speaking before Sunday’s optional workout, coach Bruce Cassidy said he plans to dress his regulars Monday, and “be a little more cautious” on Tuesday, given the short turnaround.

“We’ll take account of everyone’s health first, see where we’re at,” he said. “We may tinker with the bottom of the lineup.”

Winger Ondrej Kase, he said, is on track to suit up Monday. It would be his first action since Jan. 16, when a head knock from New Jersey’s Miles Wood put him into concussion protocol.

“It’ll be his call and the medical [staff’s] call,” Cassidy said. “If they tell me he’s ready and wants to get in there, the sooner the better is the way I look at it. Because he may need another game.

“They may recommend that we not start with a back-to-back, but we may not have a choice here. That’s all we’ve got, is Monday-Tuesday. The decision to ease him in is no longer available, because we only have two games left, they’re two days in a row.

“We’d like to see him get in there, obviously, but they have to make that call. And I’m willing to put him in as soon as he’s available.”

Advertisement

The Bruins won’t have fellow right-shot forward Charlie Coyle, who has not played since taking a puck up high in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Devils.

“I don’t know if he’ll play these two games,” Cassidy said. “I’ve got to check with the medical staff and see what the risk/reward is, or is it better to just get him ready for the playoffs. Because he will be ready to go for the playoffs if he does sit out these two games.

“Do we further risk injury if he does go back in? Does he need a game or two to get ready? Those are things we’ll discuss with the player and the medical team.”

After further review of Saturday’s faceplant against the Rangers, Cassidy remained “perplexed,” as he described it postgame, about what happened in the third period (four goals allowed).

“We just did things that were uncharacteristic: where we turned to in D-zone coverage, our slot protection, our puck management on the breakouts when we weren’t under tremendous amount of pressure,” Cassidy said. “I liked our offensive game. It was probably one of our best of the year in terms of generating and that’s important as well.

“It was just our inability to work harder to keep the puck out of the net when we just did it for five periods against that team. It wasn’t like it was a one-off game. It was one period. That’s why I guess I used that word, because it was just odd timing for why we’d have a breakdown, especially in the third period when we’re used to playing winning hockey.

Advertisement

“No more clarity, unfortunately, but today is a new day and we’re going to regroup here.”

Rask, Swayman on tap

Tentative goalie plan for the Bruins: Tuukka Rask on Monday and Jeremy Swayman on Tuesday in Washington. Cassidy didn’t say whether Jaroslav Halak will be part of the playoff plan, but it doesn’t sound like it … The NHL said Saturday it would loosen COVID restrictions for teams that are 85 percent vaccinated. Cassidy said the team won’t meet that threshold by the start of the playoffs, but he was encouraged by the news. “I know there are guys awaiting their second shot,” he said Saturday. “But however it shakes out, it’s just nice to relax a little bit. Obviously we’ve learned to live with whatever protocols are in place, and I think we’ve done a good job. We’ve obviously had a couple hiccups along the way, but for the most part, we have adhered to the mandates and what they requested. I think for everybody’s sake — outside of hockey, everywhere — if things are getting safer you’d like to loosen up a little bit, within reason. We’re no different. So, looking forward to it.” Pittsburgh said it was 85 percent jabbed … Between the trade deadline and Saturday, the Bruins were ranked No. 1 in the NHL in wins (11-2-1), standings points (23) and games in which they scored first (11). Their plus-24 goal differential at 5 on 5 was double that of the second-ranked clubs, Vegas and Minnesota (both plus-12). They were second in goals (50) and shots per game (36.4).

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.