Celtics fall to Heat, lose second consecutive game

Evan Fournier led the Celtics with 30 points and eight assists, but they came up short against the Heat on Sunday, losing 130-124 at TD Garden. The Celtics have now lost two consecutive games and three of their last four.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 26 points at 11 assists. The Celtics are now 35-32 with four games remaining, They sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Heat. The Celtics play Miami again on Tuesday at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.