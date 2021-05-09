fb-pixel Skip to main content
HEAT 130, CELTICS 124

Celtics fall to Heat, lose second consecutive game

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated May 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Tristan Thompson and Jayson Tatum defended the Heat's Gabe Vincent in Sunday's game.
Tristan Thompson and Jayson Tatum defended the Heat's Gabe Vincent in Sunday's game.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Evan Fournier led the Celtics with 30 points and eight assists, but they came up short against the Heat on Sunday, losing 130-124 at TD Garden. The Celtics have now lost two consecutive games and three of their last four.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 26 points at 11 assists. The Celtics are now 35-32 with four games remaining, They sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Heat. The Celtics play Miami again on Tuesday at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Boston Globe video