EMass boys’ volleyball: Dan Schorr of St. John’s Prep headlines Players of the Week

Connor Buscema, Haverhill: The Hillies opened their season on Thursday with a five-ace, five-dig, 15 kill performance from their senior in a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Methuen.
Nathan Caldwell, North Quincy: The sophomore outside hitter recorded 12 kills and five aces in a 3-2 South Alliance win over Barnstable on Friday.
Dan Schorr, St. John’s Prep: The senior setter tallied 40 assists in a season-opening, 3-2 South Alliance win over St. John’s-Shrewsbury on Friday.
Josh Timmins, Chelmsford: The senior setter had 24 assists and six digs in the Lions’ 3-0 win over Merrimack Valley Conference foe Billerica on Thursday.
Nolan Tracy, Cambridge: The senior hitter tallied 15 kills, 13 digs, and three aces in a season-opening 3-0 win over Latin Academy on Thursday.
BRANDON CHASE