EMass boys’ volleyball: Dan Schorr of St. John’s Prep headlines Players of the Week

Connor Buscema, Haverhill: The Hillies opened their season on Thursday with a five-ace, five-dig, 15 kill performance from their senior in a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Methuen.

Nathan Caldwell, North Quincy: The sophomore outside hitter recorded 12 kills and five aces in a 3-2 South Alliance win over Barnstable on Friday.