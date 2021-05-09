fb-pixel Skip to main content
Boys' Volleyball | Players of the Week

EMass boys’ volleyball: Dan Schorr of St. John’s Prep headlines Players of the Week

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated May 9, 2021, 22 minutes ago

Connor Buscema, Haverhill: The Hillies opened their season on Thursday with a five-ace, five-dig, 15 kill performance from their senior in a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Methuen.

Nathan Caldwell, North Quincy: The sophomore outside hitter recorded 12 kills and five aces in a 3-2 South Alliance win over Barnstable on Friday.

Dan Schorr, St. John’s Prep: The senior setter tallied 40 assists in a season-opening, 3-2 South Alliance win over St. John’s-Shrewsbury on Friday.

Josh Timmins, Chelmsford: The senior setter had 24 assists and six digs in the Lions’ 3-0 win over Merrimack Valley Conference foe Billerica on Thursday.

Nolan Tracy, Cambridge: The senior hitter tallied 15 kills, 13 digs, and three aces in a season-opening 3-0 win over Latin Academy on Thursday.

