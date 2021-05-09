Game 35: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox got home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Michael Chavis on Saturday night to lead them to an 11-6 win over the Orioles. Nick Pivetta gets the start on Sunday, hoping to go to 5-0. Here are the lineups.
Lineups
RED SOX (21-13): Gonzalez 2B, Verdugo CF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Dalbec 1B, Cordero LF, Plawecki C
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-0, 3.23)
ORIOLES (15-18): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.43)
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kremer: Plawecki 2-2, Martinez 1-2, Verdugo 1-2, Chavis 1-2, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 0-2, Bogaerts 1-1
Orioles vs. Pivetta: Ruiz 0-8, Mancini 1-7, Severino 0-7, Mountcastle 1-6, Mullins 2-5, Sisco 1-5, Galvis 3-4, Stewart 2-4, Franco 2-3, Valaika 2-2, Urias 1-2, Hays 0-2
Stat of the Day: Pivetta has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts.