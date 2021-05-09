fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX AT ORIOLES | 1:05 P.M. (NESN)

Game 35: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,May 9, 2021, 2 hours ago
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for Sunday's game against the Orioles.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Red Sox got home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Michael Chavis on Saturday night to lead them to an 11-6 win over the Orioles. Nick Pivetta gets the start on Sunday, hoping to go to 5-0. Here are the lineups.

Lineups

RED SOX (21-13): Gonzalez 2B, Verdugo CF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Dalbec 1B, Cordero LF, Plawecki C

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-0, 3.23)

ORIOLES (15-18): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.43)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Kremer: Plawecki 2-2, Martinez 1-2, Verdugo 1-2, Chavis 1-2, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 0-2, Bogaerts 1-1

Orioles vs. Pivetta: Ruiz 0-8, Mancini 1-7, Severino 0-7, Mountcastle 1-6, Mullins 2-5, Sisco 1-5, Galvis 3-4, Stewart 2-4, Franco 2-3, Valaika 2-2, Urias 1-2, Hays 0-2

Stat of the Day: Pivetta has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts.



