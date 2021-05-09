Lincoln-Sudbury poised to exceed all expectations, including that of senior captain Ryan Maier

So far, Maier and the rest of the fourth-ranked Warriors have been pleasantly surprised to discover his prediction was incorrect.

Ryan Maier , Lincoln-Sudbury’s senior captain and one of the team’s two middles, thought this season would be a rebuilding year.

Lincoln-Sudbury junior middie Will Ginand, digging the ball during a recent volleyball practice, will be one player who the Warriors will be counting upon to lead the way this season.

In 2019, L-S went 13-10 and lost to Natick in the Central sectional final with 10 seniors on the roster. Add that amount of turnover to an almost two-year gap in seasons due to the pandemic, and it’s obvious why L-S didn’t immediately forecast success for 2021 in the competitive Dual County League.

But the returning players who earned playing time during the Warriors’ tournament run as freshmen and sophomores have put the past behind them, learned new skills, and are ready to compete at a high level again.

“I just love seeing the potential of all the new players. This year we were looking towards a rebuilding year, but it’s so fun looking around and watching all these new players learning these new skills,” Maier said.

L-S opened its season last Thursday with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over sectional rival Algonquin, and no single player was the star. Warriors coach Liz McClung says there’s no loss of talent despite coaching an inexperienced group with few varsity matches on their resumés. It has allowed the longtime coach and former Wellesley College player to get creative with her rotations in search of the best combinations of players.

“We may have an unusual offense this year,” McClung said. “My job as a coach is to optimize the offense this year so we may have to come up with something unconventional.”

One new skill the team is working on is fine-tuning its back-row attack. It also allows talented hitters who play the same position — such as Maier and junior middle Will Ginand— to be on the court at the same time.

And L-S has players with the height and reach to attack from almost anywhere on the floor. The 6-foot-4-inch Maier can be an imposing front-row presence, but his height allows him to hit balls with similar velocity from the back row. The 6-1 Ginand has a 30-inch vertical that allows him to reach high sets from senior setter Sebastian Frankel, and high sets can translate into strong swings. To illustrate her point, McClung took a video of Ginand’s vertical in a recent practice and showed how high he was elevating, his feet reaching a teammate’s waist.

“We’re looking forward to using both of them in the front and back row,” McClung said of her lengthy middles.

Junior outside hitter Jack Braverman adds the ability to hit from many different angles.

“Kind of having a different mix of coaching and different mix of volleyball experiences has helped me become a better attacker, because I know how to find the open spots and know how to hit them,” said Braverman, who was called up from JV as a freshman during L-S’s 2019 tournament run.

Braverman did not play in Thursday’s opener because he rolled an ankle during tryouts, but he’ll play on Tuesday against Newton South.

L-S also has a strong supporting cast around its three star hitters. Frankel and freshman Sebastiano D’Ambrosio served well and Frankel dished out 35 assists in the win over Algonquin. Senior Chase Benson, who also plays basketball, added 13 kills to Maier’s 13. McClung argued this year’s team was one of her most well-rounded in recent memory.

“For us to lose that many players and still have such a well-functioning team says a lot about the type of people that we recruit to play with us,” Maier said.

L-S expects to be more competitive in the DCL. In 2019, six of the league’s eight teams had winning records, and two other teams, Boston Latin and Newton South, reached the North and South finals, respectively. So three of the state’s eight sectional finalists in 2019 came from the DCL and L-S had a 5-9 league record that year.

Now that 2019 North champion Winchester and Lexington, a yearly playoff contender, have been added to help those independents play a league schedule during the pandemic, the league has become even tougher. But the Warriors are ready for the intensified competition in a condensed schedule.

“Even though we lost all those players, we’re still there,” Maier said.

Service points

▪ Quincy’s 3-1 win over Greater New Bedford on Friday marked the first time the Presidents defeated GNB in program history. GNB swept Quincy twice in 2019 and Quincy (2-0) was 7-10 in 2019 and is now the South Alliance co-leader with Brockton two games into the season.

▪ Bellingham, in just its second season as a program, picked up its first-ever win on Friday, defeating Norwood 3-2. The Blackhawks were down 2-1 in the match before coming back.