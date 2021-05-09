Mets’ Jacob deGrom exits early in return from right lat issue

In five innings against Arizona, deGrom allowed just one run, but he called for trainer Brian Chicklo when he felt tightness trying to get loose prior to the sixth. He left with Chicklo and went straight to the clubhouse.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award was pitching for the first time since skipping a start due to discomfort in his right lat. New York said Sunday’s early departure was for precautionary reasons.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom pulled himself from a game Sunday with tightness on his right side after throwing two warm-up pitches before the sixth inning.

Perfect through four innings before struggling in the fifth, when he allowed a run, deGrom struck out six and allowed one hit.

The right-hander walked three in the fifth, just the second time in his career he’s done that. His previous three-walk inning was May 13, 2018, at Philadelphia. He was pulled after one inning in that game, his first back from the injured list.

New York led 2-1 when he exited Sunday, with deGrom scoring the second run after reaching on a perfectly placed bunt single in the third inning.

He was replaced by right-hander Miguel Castro, who hit a batter and walked another during a scoreless inning.

DeGrom began the day with a 2-2 record despite an 0.51 ERA.

Stanton lifts Yankees to second straight walk-off over Nats

Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending single off Brad Hand in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees beat Washington 3-2 for their second straight walk-off win over the Nationals.

Hand (2-1) walked Tyler Wade and pinch-hitter Aaron Judge to start the ninth, a day after walking his first batter and blowing ninth- and 10th-inning leads in a game New York won 4-3 in 11 innings.

DJ LeMahieu hit into a forceout that left runners at the corners, just beating a throw to first to avoid a double play.

Stanton lined a slider into left field for his 24th RBI this season and was mobbed by teammates at first base, just the fifth hit of the game for the Yankees.

New York went 7-2 on its longest homestand of the season, improving to 18-16.

Michael King, Wandy Peralta, and Aroldis Chapman (2-0) combined for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief. King got four outs to remain unscored upon in 12 1/3 innings this season.

Taylor’s 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Sunday.

Anthony Bass (1-3) retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

The Brewers finished 2-5 on their trip after losing the first five games. Miami fell to 2-7 in one-run games.

Daniel Vogelbach hit his third home run for Milwaukee, and Brinson’s second homer in the Miami seventh made it 1-all.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara allowed one run in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.72.