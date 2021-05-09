Rafael Devers continues Camden Yards dominance as Red Sox defeat Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox won their fourth consecutive game with a 4-3 win against the Orioles Sunday afternoon. Nick Pivetta completed six innings and surrendered two runs on 103 pitches.
Rafael Devers continued his dominance at Camden Yards, going 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the second inning, his eighth home run of the year, followed by a double in the sixth which scored two runs for the Sox.
Hunter Renfroe pounded a homer of his own to center field in the eighth inning. Adam Ottavino yielded a run in the eighth, however in the ninth Matt Barnes registered a 1-2-3 inning to secure the save and win.
The Sox move to 22-13 on the season. They will go for the sweep against the Orioles on Monday.
