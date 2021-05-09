Rafael Devers continues Camden Yards dominance as Red Sox defeat Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox won their fourth consecutive game with a 4-3 win against the Orioles Sunday afternoon. Nick Pivetta completed six innings and surrendered two runs on 103 pitches.

Rafael Devers continued his dominance at Camden Yards, going 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the second inning, his eighth home run of the year, followed by a double in the sixth which scored two runs for the Sox.