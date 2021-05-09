Red Sox shut down pitcher Tanner Houck due to sore flexor muscle

“There’s no timetable. But this is something that we feel is going to be short-term. It’s not something that we are overly concerned.”

“We’re not overly concerned,” Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday. “This happened in his last start and the next day he came in sore. He’s actually feeling better right now. But of course we’re going to shut him down.

BALTIMORE — Triple A righthander Tanner Houck, who has appeared in three games for the Red Sox this season, has been shut down with a sore flexor muscle in his arm.

Houck pitched three innings for Triple A Worcester against Buffalo on May 4 in Trenton, N.J. He allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out four without a walk.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old is 3-2 with a 1.98 earned run average in six major league games.

Flexor soreness is common among pitchers and is often solved with rest but also can be a precursor to a more serious injury.

For the short term at least, it’s an issue for the Sox as Houck was their primary depth starter. He filled in for Eduardo Rodriguez in the first week of the season then returned April 18 to pitch the first game of a doubleheader.

The other Worcester starters are Daniel Gossett, Stephen Gonsalvez, Kyle Hart and Raynel Espinal. None are on the 40-man roster.

Gossett was 4-14 with a 5.91 ERA in 23 starts for Oakland from 2017-18 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since.

Gonsalves had a 6.57 ERA in seven games for Minnesota in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since. He started four of those games and was 0-2 with a 11.68 ERA.

Hart appeared in four games for the Red Sox last season and had a 15.55 ERA. He started three games and allowed 13 earned runs over nine innings.

Advertisement

Espinal has no major league experience and has been primarily a reliever in the minors.

The Sox saw righthander Bryan Mata as starter depth this season. But the 22-year-old righthander was injured in spring training and had Tommy John surgery on April 13.

Araúz replaces Arroyo

Infielder Christian Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday because of a bruised left hand. Infielder Jonathan Araúz was recalled from Worcester.

Arroyo has twice been hit in that hand by a pitch, the latest coming Thursday. He has started 18 games at second base this season, hitting .275 with a.710 OPS.

Araúz, 22, played in 25 games last season after being taken in the Rule 5 Draft from Houston. He hit .250 with a .644 OPS.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.