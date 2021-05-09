With Wizards fighting to get into postseason, Bradley Beal (hamstring) won’t play Monday

The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Williamson is currently out indefinitely with a broken left index finger, an injury that occurred on a play where he did not appear to be fouled. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward. Williamson is averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. The Pelicans began Sunday two games behind San Antonio for 10th place and the final play-in tournament berth in the Western Conference.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss Monday night’s game at Atlanta because of a strained left hamstring. The Wizards listed Beal as out on their injury report Sunday, a day after he scored 50 points in a 133-132 overtime victory in Indiana. He’s averaging 31.4 points — 0.5 behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry for the NBA lead. Beal has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points. The Wizards are ninth in the Eastern Conference as they fight for a play-in spot in the playoffs. Beal left Saturday’s game early in the third quarter with a tweaked ankle before returning to finish the game on 19-for-31 shooting. Sources said Beal had an MRI Sunday that showed no major damage but he could still miss more than one game, according to The Athletic.

SOCCER

Manchester City’s title celebration delayed

Manchester United delayed fierce rival Manchester City’s coronation as English Premier League champion by rallying to beat Aston Villa, 3-1, in Birmingham. City would have clinched the title if second-place United lost, and that scenario was in play when Bertrand Traore put Villa ahead in the 24th minute. United was more energized in the second half and a 52nd-minute penalty by Bruno Fernandes — his 17th goal of the campaign — was followed four minutes later by a strike by Mason Greenwood. Substitute Edinson Cavani headed in a third goal in the 87th for the finishing touch. City still needs 3 points from its final three games to seal a third league championship in four years under Pep Guardiola, and a fifth in 10 seasons overall. United could, however, hand the title to City by losing either of its games on Tuesday and Thursday — against Leicester and Liverpool … West Bromwich Albion was relegated after one season back in the Premier League after losing, 3-1, at Arsenal, ending Sam Allardyce’s proud record of never having taken a side down from England’s top division in 30 years as a manager. West Brom joins last-place Sheffield United in returning to the second-tier Championship. Fulham, in third-to-last place, will join them if it loses to Burnley on Monday.

Chelsea wins Women’s Super League title

Fran Kirby scored twice for and Sam Kerr once to finish as the top scorer in the league with 21 goals as Chelsea retained the Women’s Super League title with a 5-0 win at home over Reading. Chelsea finished 2 points ahead of Manchester City, which won its final game — 1-0 at West Ham — but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first. It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011. Chelsea is chasing a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. The team plays Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.

AUTO RACING

Hamilton pulls out another victory

Max Verstappen took an early lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix in Montmeló, Spain, before Hamilton surged to his 98th career victory. It was the third win in four races to start the Formula One season for Hamilton, who extended his lead to 14 points over Verstappen. Mercedes outwitted Red Bull by using a two-stop strategy that helped Hamilton make it look easy: Verstappen led 54 of 66 laps and Hamilton still beat him by 15.8 seconds. Hamilton used a fresh set of tires to overcome a 22-second gap and pass Verstappen with six laps remaining. Valtteri Bottas finished third.

MISCELLANY

Seahawks’ Metcalf comes up short on the track

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, Calif., finishing ninth out of nine but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast. Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion. He wasn’t left behind either and pretty much kept in the mix until the finish line. The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers and went on to win the race … Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form going into the French Open by winning his second Madrid Open title, mounting a comeback to defeat Matteo Berrettini, 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-3, for his second title this season. The win gave the sixth-ranked German his fourth Masters 1000 title, and first in three years. The 10th-ranked Berrettini was trying to win his first Masters 1000 trophy … Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier won a bunch sprint at the end of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia to claim his first ever Grand Tour stage victory, while Filippo Ganna retained the leader’s pink jersey. Merlie launched his sprint with 200 meters remaining of the mainly flat, 111-mile route from Stupinigi to Novara, Italy. Ganna, who won the opening stage time trial, slightly extended his overall lead to 13 seconds over Italian compatriot Edoardo Affini and 16 ahead of Tobias Foss of Norway.

