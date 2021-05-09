Debris from Chinese rocket booster lands in Indian Ocean near Maldives

Videos on social media showed the 22-ton Long March 5B, which had been drifting uncontrolled in low orbit for days, blazing a trail of light over the Arabian Peninsula as it burned up during descent. The Chinese agency said it reentered Earth’s atmosphere at 10:24 p.m. Eastern time before landing in the ocean southwest of the Maldivian capital of Malé.

There were no immediate reports of damage from falling debris.

Parts from a Chinese Long March rocket fell into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, China’s space agency reported late Saturday night, ending days of international speculation over whether plummeting rocket debris might be scattered over a populated area.

“The vast majority of components was ablated and destroyed during reentry into the atmosphere,” the Chinese agency said.

The US Space Command’s Space Track Project said in a tweet: “Everyone else following the #LongMarch5B reentry can relax. The rocket is down.”

At around 100 feet tall and weighing about 22 metric tons, the rocket stage is one of the largest objects ever to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on an uncontrolled trajectory

The rocket’s reentry had prompted international concern about where it might land. Scientists said the risk to humans was astronomically low, but it was not impossible for it to land in a populated area.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard, said on Twitter that an ocean splashdown had always been the most likely outcome, but that the episode raised questions about how China designs its space missions.

“It appears China won its gamble (unless we get news of debris in the Maldives),” he wrote. “But it was still reckless.”

In a statement Sunday, NASA’s administrator, Bill Nelson, criticized China for “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” and called on space-faring nations to minimize the risk to humans and properties with their space missions.

Before Sunday, the European Space Agency had predicted a “risk zone” that encompassed much of the world, including nearly all of the Americas, all of Africa and Australia, parts of Asia, and European countries such as Italy and Greece.

China has been criticized for its handling of the rocket booster, which was launched April 29 to ferry the first module of the Tianhe space station. China did not design the mission so the used booster would have a controlled reentry over a predetermined remote area or ocean.



