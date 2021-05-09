How a Jerusalem neighborhood reignited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Unfurling in the mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Israelis claim to own the property on which mostly refugee Palestinian families have lived for decades, the feud is resurfacing old scenes: mounted Israeli police firing rubber bullets at stone-hurling Palestinian protesters. Israeli settlers, who call the area Nahalat Shimon, are moving to displace some 70 Palestinians in what they are calling an effort to reclaim their ancestral land.

JERUSALEM — Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for an escalation in violence not seen here in years, as an incendiary land dispute is waged in the Israeli Supreme Court and on the streets of an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

“There are two issues which cut to the core of the identity of both the Jewish people and the Palestinian people: displacement and Jerusalem. It’s all there in this limited space of Sheikh Jarrah, and once you put them together, it’s nuclear fusion,” said Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli attorney specializing in Jerusalem geopolitics.

More than 250 Palestinians were injured over the weekend in clashes with Israeli police in Sheikh Jarrah, as well as on the Temple Mount, which houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and has long served as a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abdel Fattah Sqaffe, a 71-year-old resident of Sheikh Jarrah whose 14-member household is among the six others facing eviction, said that the uptick in violence felt similar to other periods preceding major fighting.

"I think if this continues, if they continue to try to occupy us, it can spark war in all of Israel, both sides of the Green Line, and all of the region," he said.

As Ramadan comes to a close this week and the Sheikh Jarrah eviction cases progress in the courts, both the Israeli and Palestinian political systems are deeply in flux. Israeli security chiefs have increased their presence throughout Jerusalem and the West Bank.

On Saturday, Israeli police blocked several buses of Palestinians headed to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Ramadan’s holiest night, known as Laylat al-Qadr. Hundreds of Palestinians complied with the police orders and walked the rest of the way to Jerusalem, chanting down the highway, “in spirit, in blood, we will take back Al-Aqsa!”

That night, some 90,000 Palestinians attended prayers at the Temple Mount, some of whom then clashed with Israeli police officers in both Sheikh Jarrah and around Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Gaza-based Islamic militant group Hamas retaliated by launching a rocket into Israel. The Israeli military then struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza.

“We salute the people of Al-Aqsa, who oppose the arrogance of the Zionists and we call on our people in Palestine to support their brothers by all means,” tweeted senior Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouk.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert said in an interview with Kan news on Saturday that "a kind of intifada is brewing, which is possible to prevent," using the word for a Palestinian mass uprising.

Israel’s response to the Palestinian protests, including the firing of rubber bullets within Al-Aqsa Mosque, has drawn wide condemnations from around the world.

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes," Pope Francis told pilgrims who gathered at Saint Peter Square in Rome.

The United Nations said on Friday that any Israeli evictions in East Jerusalem could be considered "war crimes."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted in a televised statement that the country could build where it wanted in its capital.

"Jerusalem is Israel's capital and just as every nation builds in its capital and builds up its capital, we also have the right to build in Jerusalem and to build up Jerusalem," he said. "That is what we have done and that is what we will continue to do."

The flare-up coincides with preparations for Jerusalem Day on Monday, the national holiday celebrating Israel's capture of eastern Jerusalem in 1967, marked by provocative, far-right Israelis who march through Arab parts of the city and have in past years shouted slogans like "Death to Arabs."

The Israeli settlers moving to evict the Palestinians and bulldoze the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to make room for 200 housing units are relying on a 1970 Israeli law that gives Jewish Israelis the right to reclaim East Jerusalem properties owned by Jews before the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. The same right does not apply to Palestinians who lost their land.

History scholars say that a small Jewish community had existed for thousands of years in Sheikh Jarrah, around the tomb of Shimon Hatzadik, an ancient Jewish high priest, but fled the area when the city was divided in 1948 between Israel and Jordan. In 1956, Jordan and the United Nations built 28 small homes at Sheikh Jarrah, east of the Green Line, to house Palestinian refugees, who were joined by about 20 other Palestinian refugee families. The Palestinians paid rent to a "general custodian," first under the auspices of Jordan that had controlled the land and then, after Israel conquered the land in 1967, to Israel.

Advertisement

Chaim Silberstein, the president of the pro-settler advocacy group "Keep Jerusalem," who was involved in raising international funds for the purchase of the properties in 1998 by the pro-settler Nahalat Shimon organization, said the Palestinian residents of the neighborhood were "squatters" who had refused previous attempts to compensate them for their displacement.

"The Arabs see this as a challenge to their desire to get a Palestinian state, a capital in East Jerusalem," said Silberstein. "But it's a legal issue, which they've lost."

There have been no evictions in the neighborhood since 2009, when the US government and international community pressured the Israeli government to halt such moves. But the court cases started up again in recent years, in response to a series of gestures to the Israeli settler movement by the Trump administration, said Sami Abu Dayya, a Palestinian resident of Sheikh Jarrah.

"The law is made for the Jewish population, not made for us," said Abu Dayya, whose parents were among the Palestinians refugees settled in Sheikh Jarrah after the war in 1948.

His Ambassador Hotel is slated for eviction at the end of the month. He says he has little legal recourse.

“We will see families made into refugees again,” he said.